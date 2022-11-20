The newest member of Burntwood Town Council says she is looking forward to working with the community.

Norma Bacon was co-opted as the Hunslet ward representative at a meeting this week.

The new town councillor said she was looking forward to supporting local residents once more.

“I just like working with the community. “It’s important the community knows councillors want to look after them and support them and help them. “Community has always been important to me. They always need help in some way or another and I’ve got it to give – and I shall carry on giving it as long as I can.” Cllr Norma Bacon

She said one of her priorities was helping to tackle problems with vandalism and burnt out cars.

“There’s lots of vandalism and all sorts going on at the moment and I think we’ve really got to do something about that. “It’s getting out of hand – burnt out cars, three in a week. It’s not on.” Cllr Norma Bacon, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Bacon believes her previous experience with Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) also means she is well-placed to help others.