Plans for a pizza takeaway in a former bank building in Burntwood have been approved.

Papa John’s has been granted permission to convert the one time HSBC branch at Sankey’s Corner.

A planning statement said:

“The entire unit was formerly used as a bank, but the unit is now vacant, and the proposed development would ensure it is brought back into active use. “It is proposed that the hot food takeaway and pizza delivery use would operate from 11am to 11pm every day of the week. “The replacement shopfront will enhance the appearance of the existing retail area.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.