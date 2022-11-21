Motorists have been reassured that a new car park system in Lichfield is not being introduced to issue fines.

Lichfield District Council has begun work to install a new payment system at The Friary Car Park.

It will see ANPR used to allow people to pay on exit rather than using the current pay and display method.

But some motorists had raised concerns over the way in which such technology has been used in private car parks across the city.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said the scheme was about encouraging people to stay longer rather than trying to hand out fines.

“Unlike private car park operators, the council won’t be using it to issue fines – it’s merely there to calculate how long you’ve parked for. “I’d like all carparks to have this eventually, as this system tends to mean people spending longer in the city centre – and hopefully spending more money in our shops and restaurants – compared to traditional pay and display systems, where you have to pre-pay for a specified time period.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new system will see vehicles have their number plates registered as they enter and then use new terminals to input their number plate to pay their parking fee when they are ready to exit.

Drivers will be able to pay by cash, credit and debit card or use smart devices such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.