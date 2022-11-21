A festive show for youngsters is coming to Lichfield.

Snow tells the story of Holly and Juniper who meet the mysterious Snow Fox when they venture outside to enjoy the winter landscape.

The immersive show – aimed at children aged between two and five – features live music and puppetry.

It will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 4th December.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“We are all about arts for everyone and we love having events for families to enjoy together. “This is a lovely production – just perfect for a Christmassy beginning to your December.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £10 per person with a 25% discount for four or more tickets. To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.