Gritters have headed out on Staffordshire’s roads after temperatures plummeted.

Staffordshire County Council said the gritting season got underway last night (20th November).

Cllr David Williams said road temperatures falling below zero meant crews were thrust into action overnight.

“Teams have already been putting the gritters through their paces to ensure they are ready to go when the bad weather hits, and since our ‘official’ start of winter in October, crews have been monitoring weather conditions.

“The temperature has dropped significantly, which is why our gritting crews went out for the first time this season last night.

“Over the past few years we’ve had fairly mild winters, but we are always prepared for the worst.

“When bad weather does hit, we will be out largely but in prolonged ice or snow we will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network.

“Regardless of whether a road has been gritted, motorists need to slow down, take extra care and allow more time for their journeys.”

Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council