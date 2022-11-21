Kids will be able to enjoy a festive treat at a Cinema with Santa event at the Lichfield Garrick.

Screenings of The Snowman and The Snowman & The Snowdog will take place on 19th December.

A spokesperson said:

“This is the perfect introduction to cinema for little ones with the added bonus of Santa arriving as the screening ends. “Expect festive fun, a sing-a-long, and a Christmas story.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £12 for children and £8 for adults. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.