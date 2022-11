Markets in Whittington will move indoors after the last outdoor event of the year at the weekend.

The next one will take place between 9.30am and 2pm on 10th December in the village hall.

Variety of stalls and entertainment will be on offer, including a visit from Santa.

There will also be a Christmas Fayre at Whittington Primary School from 6.30pm to 9pm on 2nd December.