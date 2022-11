A Lichfield music group is celebrating success in a national festival.

The City of Lichfield Concert Band was given the highest Platinum Award at the regional heats of the National Concert Band Festival in Telford over the weekend.

The 50-strong band, conducted by Mark Vause, played four pieces in front of two adjudicators.

They must now wait for the other regional events to take place before they find out whether they have been selected to play at the finals in Manchester next Easter.