Retirees are being invited to visit a Christmas celebration event at a development in Lichfield.

McCarthy Stone is hosting the event at the Stowe Place scheme between 2pm and 4pm on 8th December.

It will feature live music from a local jazz bank, festive drinks and nibbles before visitors are given a tour of the show apartment.

David Meachem, from McCarthy Stone, said:

“We wanted to bring the Christmas spirit to the community of Lichfield by hosting an event which would welcome retirees from the wider community to come together for a truly festive occasion at Stowe Place. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors so the people of Lichfield can join us for a glass of fizz and some Christmas nibbles. “It will also be the perfect opportunity for retirees to take a walk around the beautifully-landscaped gardens and find out more about our thriving community and the lifestyle on offer.” David Meachem, McCarthy and Stone

For more details visit the McCarthy and Stone website or call 0800 201 4811.