A formal Naval officer from Lichfield is ensuring motorists aren’t left all at sea.

Kerry Farrell swapped seafaring for a role with National Highways in 2019.

As Network Operations Director, she monitors the weather in order to ensure traffic is able to keep moving across the Midlands.

Kerry said the role had helped her navigate life off the ocean waves.

“I love the challenge of incident management in my current job it’s so incredibly varied and every day can be different and pose different challenges. “When I left the Royal Navy, I wanted another role in operations and working for National Highways in the regional operations centre provided an opportunity for me to draw on my experience in meteorology while also helping to train colleagues around planning for winter weather.” Kerry Farrell

After graduating with a degree in Global Hazards – a course which combined geology and geography – Kerry said she always wanted to work in meteorology.

She served as a regular in the Royal Navy for a decade after joining in 2009 as an hydrographer and meteorologist.

After serving at Naval air stations and on deployments on destroyers and mine hunters in the Middle East, Kerry achieved her commission in 2013, passing out of Britannia Royal Naval College as a Warfare Officer

Kerry Farrell pictured in 2013 in Dartmouth at the Britannia Royal Naval College

“I was attracted to the Royal Navy because they were the only uniformed military service to have an embedded weather forecaster working with them. “I really enjoyed my role as a Warfare Officer because it provided a mixture of challenges and I used to manage maritime operations and incident management at sea. “I was also working as a weather forecaster, so I was able to use detailed information to help plan operations and make sure everything was planned down to the finest detail. “It gave me some fantastic experience in leadership and operations, built my confidence hugely and travelling the world to see places you never ordinarily may visit on a holiday. “My most interesting deployment was a global trip, sailing through the Panama Canal out to Hawaii, where I was fortunate to be involved in a Remembrance ceremony at the USS Arizona wreckage for those lost at Pearl Harbour. “My last deployment was on survey ship HMS Scott in the Atlantic mapping the sea floor.” Kerry Farrell

“Good communication skills are critical”

Since joining National Highways, Kerry has put her operational and crisis management skills to good use as she works to keep the road network moving.

She recently helped plan transport routes for the Commonwealth Games, but her focus now is on ensuring the winter weather doesn’t bring key routes to a standstill.