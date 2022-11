Sunday jazz is returning to a Lichfield city centre venue.

Nick Dewhurst, Tom Moore and Tim Amann will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 11th December.

The trio will be performing a selection of familiar festive tunes with a a jazz twist.

Nick said:

“This will be a great festive gig featuring a selection of well-known Christmassy tunes. “Come along and jazz up your Christmas at The Hub.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets for the show are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.