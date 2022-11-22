Money from the Levelling Up fund to help pay for a new Lichfield leisure centre is “desperately needed”, Lichfield’s MP has said.

A bid has been put in as part of plans by Lichfield District Council to build a long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at a new site on Stychbrook Park.

An initial £5million bid was turned down, but the local authority is now hoping to access £15.7million from the second round of funding.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant spoke on the need for support during a House of Commons debate.

He told Communities Secretary Michael Gove:

“Although Lichfield is generally regarded as an area to which others might wish to level up to, we actually do have areas of deprivation, and for that reason can I urge him to look at our Levelling Up bid because it is desperately needed for all of Lichfield’s residents, not just those in expensive houses, but those who are in more difficult positions. Michael Fabricant

Mr Gove responded:

“Lichfield is the jewel of Staffordshire, but even the most glittering jewels sometimes have flaws, and as a rough diamond himself, I know the Honourable Member will appreciate that. “I do recognise that there is a need to help all those parts of the UK, and indeed the West Midlands, where even though there may be prosperity, there is also inequality that needs to be addressed.” Michael Gove

The exchange follows a letter written by Mr Fabricant to Mr Gove outlining facts behind the Levelling Up bid, including the fact that the Curborough ward where the new leisure centre would be built being an area where more than a fifth of children live in income-deprived families.

He told the Communities Secretary that action was now needed to replace the “very dated” current facility in order to meet demand from a population in the district which is expected to grow by “25% over the next 17 years”.

Speaking after the House of Commons debate, Mr Fabricant said: