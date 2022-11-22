Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being given access to support to improve the health of their staff in order to help reduce absences.

The Workplace Health programme will support companies through free to access health and wellbeing information.

Organisations can also benefit from free workplace health checks for their employees as well as online advice.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for public health and integrated care, Cllr Paul Northcott, said:

“Everyone deserves to be healthy and happy in the workplace and when they do experience ill health that the right care and support is in place from their employer. “Employees also have a crucial role to play in looking out for their colleagues at work and offering their support when they can. “Because those in full-time employment spend most of their time at work, it makes sense for their managers to take advantage of the free-to-access health and wellbeing expert support from Staffordshire County Council. “Ultimately it leads to a more satisfied, consistent and productive workforce.” Cllr Paul Northcott, Staffordshire County Council

Businesses can find out more by visiting the Workplace Health Staffordshire website.