Lichfield City eased into the next round of the JW Hunt Cup with a comfortable home win over AFC Wulfrunians.

Goals from Luke Keen, Jack Edwards, Max Dixon and Dan Lomas secured the 4-0 victory.

City got off to a perfect start as they went in front with just six minutes on the clock. Jonny Johnstone stole possession before firing a shot goalwards that proved too hot for visiting keeper Daniel Bagley to handle and Keen slid in to to open the scoring.

The lead was doubled 15 minutes later when a long ball from Lichfield keeper James Beeson found Edwards who chipped Bagley.

The game was put beyond doubt with 69 minutes on the clock when Lomas flicked a cross into the path of Dixon who lashed a volley into the top corner.

But Lichfield weren’t done yet as Dixon turned provider for Lomas to fire past Bagley and wrap up a comfortable 4-0 win.