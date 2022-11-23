The latest phase of construction work on a new £7million Lichfield primary school has taken place.

The Anna Seward Primary School will open in September 2023.

Built on Bridgeman Way to serve the Deanslade Park development, the school will be part of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP).

New headteacher Richard Storer and chief finance and operations officer Simon Smith visited the site to see the final steel beam for the construction put in place.

Richard Gill CBE, the CEO of ATLP, said:

“It’s hugely exciting to see many months of planning coming to fruition as building work begins at Anna Seward Primary, which becomes the landmark 20th school within our trust. “The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership has built a highly-respected reputation for delivering excellence in education to primary and secondary school pupils at our existing schools in Lichfield and beyond. Parents of prospective pupils can expect such high standards at Anna Seward Primary. “Our recent school open evening and online and in-person school consultations have shown that many parents are taking a very keen interest in the school, with good numbers already indicating that Anna Seward is their first choice.” Richard Gill CBE, Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

The two-storey building will eventually offer 210 primary school and 26 nursery places.

Chris Flint, managing director at construction firm G F Tomlinson which is building the school, said:

“We feel honoured to be delivering our sixth project for Staffordshire County Council. It’s fantastic to be able to play an important part in increasing more school places in the local area, which are in high demand. “We’re excited to see the school take shape over the coming months and welcome in a brand-new cohort of students in September next year, as the children embark on their educational journeys.” Chris Flint, G F Tomlinson

Applications for pupil places at Anna Seward have now opened. More details are available online.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said