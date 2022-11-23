A Lichfield business is celebrating after winning a national award.

Legionella and Fire Safe Services scooped a silver award at the National Building and Construction Awards in London

The accolade was in recognition of a £2.5million programme of work carried out at a 13-storey apartment building in Castle Bromwich which is home to 50 families and individuals.

Operations director Danielle Bayliss said:

“Winning this prestigious award is a huge recognition for every single member of the team and their contributions to the business. “From starting less than six years ago to being recognised at a national awards ceremony is an achievement we are extremely proud of.” Danielle Bayliss, Legionella and Fire Safe Services

The award comes after the company recorded 50% growth in turnover this year and saw an additional 60 members of staff recruited.

The company has also shared success with their staff by offering above inflation pay rises, private healthcare provision and an additional £100 each month to help cover soaring energy costs.

Managing director Steve Morris said: