Lichfield City will take a break from league action as they look to progress in the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men will entertain AFC Wulfrunians at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this evening (23rd November).

City go into the game on the back of a comfortable league win over Market Drayton Town at the weekend.

Kick off tonight is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.