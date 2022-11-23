Passengers in Lichfield are warned of more disruption due to train strikes.

Members of the ASLEF union will walkout in the latest round of industrial action on Saturday (26th November).

It will mean no trains running on either West Midlands Railway or London Northwestern Railway.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both companies, said:

“It is disappointing that once again our customers’ travel plans will be impacted as a result of this industrial action. “We will not be running any trains on Saturday so passengers should not attempt to travel with us and will need to make alternative arrangements. “Any passengers holding tickets for travel on Saturday can use them on an alternative day or receive a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman

People are also being warned of disruption to late services on Friday and early trains on Sunday as a result of the strike.