Shoppers in Staffordshire seeking Black Friday bargains are being reminded of their consumer rights.

The event takes place on Friday (25th November) and will see offers on everything from technology to toys.

But Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team said shoppers should know their rights and be alert to scams.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards at Staffordshire County Council said:

“With many families facing additional cost of living pressures this winter, Black Friday can be a good time to pick up some bargains or gifts without breaking the bank. “However, shoppers are also increasingly targeted by criminals and scammers at this time of year too, so it’s important that people stay alert. “As in previous years, much of the shopping will be online, So it’s important that people are aware of the latest consumer rights and laws. “Research can also be your friend. Think if you really need the item in the first place. Check comparison websites to check if the price really is a bargain. Only buy your items from trusted websites or where there are positive reviews. “While all the usual major retailers will be offering deals, it’s also worth considering buying locally. This way you can help support Staffordshire businesses and your local area.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The latest consumer rights include legislation to allow people to obtain a full refund on faulty goods within 30 days of purchase, an ability to challenge unfair terms and conditions and to demand poor services are redone or that there is a price reduction.

Further consumer advice is available at www.citizensadvice.org.uk or by calling 03454 040506. Concerns about the sale of counterfeit goods can be reported to the Staffordshire Fight the Fakes hotline on 01785 330356.