Van drivers are being urged to remain vigilant after a spate of thefts.
Ten vehicles have been taken from Lichfield, Burntwood, Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent since Friday (18th November).
All of the incidents have seen the vans taken without the keys.
Among the thefts was one where a Citroen Dispatch was taken from Rugeley Road at 11.15pm on Sunday (20th November). The vehicle was eventually recovered on Redwood Drive.
Chief Inspector Rob Neeson said:
“Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle.
“If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.
“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.
“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.
“All vehicle owners should be vigilant to any suspicious activity in and around their communities and report any concerns to police.”Chief Inspector Rob Neeson, Staffordshire Police