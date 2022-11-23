Van drivers are being urged to remain vigilant after a spate of thefts.

Ten vehicles have been taken from Lichfield, Burntwood, Tamworth and Burton-on-Trent since Friday (18th November).

All of the incidents have seen the vans taken without the keys.

Among the thefts was one where a Citroen Dispatch was taken from Rugeley Road at 11.15pm on Sunday (20th November). The vehicle was eventually recovered on Redwood Drive.

Chief Inspector Rob Neeson said: