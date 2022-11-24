An outdoor trail near Lichfield is giving families the chance to go on an adventure.

The RSPB has launched the Robin Robin-themed activity at Middleton Lakes.

Based around the title character from the new Aardman animated film on Netflix, the trail will run from 3rd December to 8th January.

Grace Nicholls, RSPB visitor experience officer, said:

“We are so excited to be working with Aardman and Netflix again to celebrate the festive magic of Robin Robin at RSPB Middleton Lakes. “Our exciting trail will allow families to go on their own sneak adventure and immerse young adventurers in the Robin Robin story and bring it to life amongst nature. “We hope the film and our trail can inspire everyone to discover robins and other wildlife near them and get outside in nature.” Grace Nicholls, RSPB

There’s no need to book ahead for the trail. For more details visit rspb.org.uk/middletonlakes.

Dan Ojari, co-creator of Robin Robin, said: