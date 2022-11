People are being invited to get into the Christmas spirit in Burntwood this weekend.

A festive market and the official lights switch-on will take place at Sankey’s Corner on Saturday (26th November).

The day will feature a visit from Santa, children’s rides, live music, stalls and a play bus.

The event will run from 4pm to 7pm. For more details call Burntwood Town Council on 01543 677166 or email info@burntwood-tc.gov.uk.