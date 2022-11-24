Cut price parking is being offered at a Lichfield car park during the festive period.

Drivers will be able to use The Friary multi-storey all day for £2 from 1st to 31st December.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said he hoped the offer would help boost festive trade in the city centre.

“We want people to linger longer this Christmas while spending money in our fantastic independent shops and restaurants, and enjoying our parks and heritage buildings. “Our £2 all-day parking is brilliant value and I’m sure many people will want to make use of it.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The Friary Car Park offers 367 spaces, 21 blue badge spots and eight motorbike bays. There are also two electric charging points and ten spaces for bicycles.