A distribution business has boosted capacity at its hub in Fradley following a £1million expansion.

Palletways UK said a huge surge in demand for household goods had led to the move.

The change – which saw a fulfilment centre repurposed into a sixth distribution facility – has allowed the company to move up to 3,000 additional pallets each day.

Mike Harrison, operations director for Palletways UK, said:

“When we first opened in Fradley years ago we had just one shed. This has steadily grown to seven, two of which were used as fulfilment centres. “Following a huge surge in demand from our customers, it became apparent that we needed to do things differently, which meant increasing our capacity to move many more pallets through the hub. “This new distribution centre is all about us building additional capacity, capability, efficiency and ultimately resilience into our operations here.” Mike Harrison, Palletways UK

The Fradley site is part of the Palletways delivery network which moves freight across the UK and Europe.

Mike added: