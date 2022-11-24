The restoration of the Lichfield Canal has moved a step closer after funding was secured for work on a section of the waterway.

Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust has been awarded £116,200 from the European Regional Development Fund and HS2’s Community and Environment Fund.

The money will be used on the Darnford Moors section to create an ecology park.

It wil enable the trust make improvements to the Darnford Brook wetlands and enable the them to put the canal channel into water to the east of the liftbridge.

Carole Mills, chair of Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust, said:

“This funding is fantastic news for the trust as we will be able to create a wonderful space for wildlife and for the enjoyment of walkers, while also having another section of the canal in water. “Grants like this are vital for us to undertake major work, as we’re a volunteer-led charity with minimal regular income. “I want to thank our hard-working volunteers who have spent so much time working on these successful bids. “These grants are critical in enabling us to progress and we are looking forward to the completion of the ecology park early next year.” Carole Mills, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust

Volunteers have been preparing the site and Bluetech Waterfront Solutions Ltd has been commissioned to engage specialist contractors to put the canal channel in water and become an aquatic habitat by February 2023.

Cathy Elliott, independent chair of the HS2 funds, said:

“We are pleased that Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust has successfully secured funding to transform a section of the canal into a new wildlife haven. “The construction of HS2 will cross multiple waterways between London, Birmingham and Manchester, and I would encourage community-led environmental organisations impacted by HS2 to contact Groundwork UK to explore the tangible benefits available from the funds.” Cathy Elliott

This part of the Lichfield Canal is close to the new section being constructed as part of the HS2 Cappers Lane diversion. Applications are also underway for further funding to put the canal in water to Darnford Lane.