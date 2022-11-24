New measures have been agreed to help police deal with travellers setting up unauthorised camps across Staffordshire.

The Joint Protocol for Managing Unauthorised Encampments was signed off by councils and police at a meeting of the Staffordshire Community Safety Forum.

As well as implementing powers under the Police, Courts, Sentencing and Crime Act 2022 – which can see offenders facing up to three months in prison and banned from returning to land for a year rather than the previous three months – the agreement has also broadened the definition of harm in a bid to allow officers to take “decisive action when necessary”.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Unauthorised encampments impact businesses and residents, so a consistent partnership approach is vital. “I was pleased that I could bring police and councils together to agree how best to address community concerns and consider new Government legislation.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The new agreement will mean police can intervene when unauthorised encampments are causing environmental damage or distress to the wider community and not just the landowner.

Under the new guidance, the harms potentially caused could include:

Excessive littering, noise or smell – including from bonfire smoke.

Verbal abuse or intimidation of local residents.

Communities prevented from accessing parks, sports fields or car parks.

Property on the land, or the land itself has been damaged.

The Staffordshire Commissioner said work was also taking place to address the lack of approved sites for travellers across the county.