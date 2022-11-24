A festive evening of classic Christmas music will be delivered by a string quartet in Lichfield.

The Highly Strung Quartet will play excerpts from the Nutcracker, the Snowman and Frozen, plus Ravel’s Bolero, carols and Christmas pop hits at The Hub at St Mary’s on 14th December.

The all-female group was formed in 1997 and have since gone on to perform live concerts and record with a number of artists.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“The Highly Strung Quartet love to engage everyone in their music-making and we’re delighted to be offering discounted tickets for under 18s at this event. “Let these four fabulous musicians kick start your Christmas.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for the show are £16 and £10 for under 18s. To book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.