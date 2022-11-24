Volunteer police cadets from Lichfield have been honoured at an awards ceremony.

Harry Thorpe and Lewis Cuffe were recognised for their commitment to giving back to society at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Youth Awards.

They joined Tamworth cadet Jack Rowland and other young people at the ceremony in Stoke.

Harry scooped the youth volunteer award, while Lewis was runner-up in the outstanding contribution to the community category.

Helen Neeson, volunteers co-ordinator at Staffordshire Police, said:

“I’m immensely proud of all three cadets who have quite rightly been recognised for their achievements. “I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate our own policing cadets on their success and thank them for their ongoing support in making their communities safer places to live.” Helen Neeson, Staffordshire Police

More details about becoming a police cadet can be found online or by emailing cadets@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.