A Burntwood business has scooped an award after seeing a surge in sales.

Packaging firm Lesters was named as Entrepreneurial Business of the Year at the UK Packaging Awards.

The company, which has also completed a £7million investment programme and boosted its workforce by 30% in the past year, collected the award at a ceremony in London.

Managing director Billy Hutchinson said:

“Our mantra is to disrupt the sector by offering more innovation, the very best customer service and access to an ecosystem that works with clients, from scoping what their boxes look like to manufacturing them and then arranging the transport solution. “It is an approach that is working on the ground and this award means that our peers are also appreciating what we are doing. “The standard of the finalists was something else, so to come out on top is a massive honour for everyone connected with the business. “Our team has worked so hard to continue to provide essential packaging during the pandemic and have really embraced our vision for growth, going above and beyond. This award is for them.” Billy Hutchinson, Lesters

Lesters provides millions of corrugated boxes, large format packaging and heavy-duty cases for the aerospace, automotive, bike manufacturing, mail order and third-party logistics industries.

Boosted by a significant surge in online shopping, the company has seen sales soar to £16million in the last financial year and this seen it take on new staff to take its skilled workforce to 60 people.