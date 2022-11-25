A protest is being planned against a local MP who admitted he “embarrassed” himself after drinking too much.

Christopher Pincher – who represents areas including Shenstone, Stonnall and Fazeley as part of his Tamworth constituency – was forced to resign as deputy chief whip earlier this year.

Campaigners are planning to protest at 5pm on Monday (28th November) as councillors in Tamworth prepare to debate their MP.

Organiser Huw Loxton said:

“We have been protesting since the summer on and off as we feel we should have the right to a by-election and Mr Pincher should have resigned. “As he’s now being discussed by our council it seemed the right thing to organise another protest to show we still feel he should have resigned, and show councillors also how we feel.” Huw Loxton

The council in Tamworth will debate a motion put forward by five independent members.

It reads:

“We feel that given the current absence/situation our local MP is currently in, that we should discuss as a council the knock-on effects to the council and the wider town. “Given the current MP was unavailable over the summer after his misadventures at the Carlton Club, followed by resignation from the whips office and suspension from the Conservative Party, we feel it is difficult for the council and other organisations in Tamworth to use him as a conduit to Government as previously done. “We feel the Council needs to debate how in the short term it approaches government as clearly our MP is not able to assist at present.” Part of the motion to be debated at Tamworth Borough Council

Mr Pincher has not responded to requests for comment – however he has released a statement on social media revealing a “difficult few months for me and my family”.