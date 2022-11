Two charities have benefitted from a concert by the Lichfield Gospel Choir.

Performing at the Church of Ss Peter and Paul on Dimbles Hill, the event raised more than £1,500 from ticket sales and donations on the night.

The proceeds were split between Mercy Rescue Trust and Friends of the Holy Land.

Lichfield Gospel Choir’s next performance will be their Christmas concert at Aldridge Church Centre on 10th December. Tickets are £10 and can be booked at www.lichfieldgospelchoir.co.uk/tickets.