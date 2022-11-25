Businesses and councillors have attended an event in Lichfield in a bid to address concerns over the future of retail in Lichfield.

Organised by Friary Shoes, the session was designed to promote the value of independent traders.

It was attended by representatives from local shops and the president of Lichfield Chamber of Commerce.

Adam Lumb, director of Friary Shoes, said it was crucial that independent businesses were able to flourish in Lichfield.

“We wanted to put on this event to help highlight the importance of independent and family businesses on the high street as we’re concerned about the future of retail in Lichfield. “Retail is hard at the moment, everywhere across the UK – it’s been hard for a number of years now. The reduction of people visiting towns and cities due to lifestyle changes, online shopping and out-of-town retail parks results in reduced footfall. “As a result, the hustle and bustle of the high street is no longer the same, and empty retail units are unfortunately commonplace in most in town and city centres these days. “We don’t want a world without high street shops. All the independent business owners we know take immense pride in offering excellent service, as they care about the town or city they’ve based their business in, and use their passion and experience to help the local community. “That’s why we need to work together, to find a way for independent family-run businesses to survive and thrive.” Adam Lumb, Friary Shoes

Fellow director Tracey Lumb said traders had faced numerous challenges in recent times.

“The last few years have seen retailers trying to survive Brexit, then Covid – and now there’s the recession. “We’ve hosted this event because we believe independent shop owners need to work together, find ways to collaborate and build a strong community in this area. We need to help each other through the tough times, as it’s not just the business owners who are affected by the downturn, but all the staff and their families too. “When you run a family business, your employees are more than just employees – they feel like a part of your extended family. Some of our staff have worked with us at Friary Shoes for 20 years or more. “We’re extremely grateful to everyone who came along to show their support and join in the conversations.” Tracey Lumb, Friary Shoes

“Promoting our local independent retailers”

Measures such as a reduced all-day parking rate at The Friary Car Park have already been unveiled in a bid to boost numbers visiting Lichfield over the festive period.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development, said: