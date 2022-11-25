A new study has named Lichfield as one of the safest places for older people to live in England and Wales.
The research by SunLife analysed towns and cities based on factors such as crime, ambulance response times and the prevalence of influenza.
It found Lichfield was the sixth safest place for the over 60s – while Staffordshire was crowned the safest county for the older generation.
But the city didn’t come out on top in the Midlands, with Tamworth finishing fourth in the rankings.
|RANK
|LOCATION
|COUNTY
|1
|Chorley
|Lancashire
|2
|Wokingham
|Berkshire
|3
|Wigan
|Greater Manchester
|4
|Tamworth
|Staffordshire
|5
|Guildford
|Surrey
|6
|Lichfield
|Staffordshire
|7
|Rochdale
|Greater Manchester
|8
|Stockport
|Greater Manchester
|9
|Oldham
|Greater Manchester
|10
|Stafford
|Staffordshire
|11
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Staffordshire
|12
|Chester
|Cheshire
|13
|Bury
|Greater Manchester
|14
|Caerphilly
|Mid Glamorgan
|15
|Horsham
|West Sussex
|16
|Selby
|North Yorkshire
|17
|Woking
|Surrey
|18
|Eastleigh
|Hampshire
|19
|Salford
|Greater Manchester
|20
|York
|North Yorkshire
A spokesperson for SunLife said:
“Feeling safe in your home is a basic right that we all deserve, but sometimes, this feeling of safety can begin to feel a little shaky, both in and out of the house.
“For people over 60, factors linked to safety can include the obvious, such as burglaries and thefts from persons. But factors such as flu mortality rates and ambulance response times also affect an area’s safety.
“According to our findings, Staffordshire is the safest county out of England and Wales. Overall, it’s the most consistently low, on average, when taking into account burglaries, theft, ambulance waiting times and flu mortality.”SunLife spokesperson
More details on the findings are available online.