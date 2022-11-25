A new study has named Lichfield as one of the safest places for older people to live in England and Wales.

The research by SunLife analysed towns and cities based on factors such as crime, ambulance response times and the prevalence of influenza.

It found Lichfield was the sixth safest place for the over 60s – while Staffordshire was crowned the safest county for the older generation.

But the city didn’t come out on top in the Midlands, with Tamworth finishing fourth in the rankings.

RANK LOCATION COUNTY 1 Chorley Lancashire 2 Wokingham Berkshire 3 Wigan Greater Manchester 4 Tamworth Staffordshire 5 Guildford Surrey 6 Lichfield Staffordshire 7 Rochdale Greater Manchester 8 Stockport Greater Manchester 9 Oldham Greater Manchester 10 Stafford Staffordshire 11 Newcastle-under-Lyme Staffordshire 12 Chester Cheshire 13 Bury Greater Manchester 14 Caerphilly Mid Glamorgan 15 Horsham West Sussex 16 Selby North Yorkshire 17 Woking Surrey 18 Eastleigh Hampshire 19 Salford Greater Manchester 20 York North Yorkshire The list of SunLife safest locations for people over 60 in England and Wales

A spokesperson for SunLife said:

“Feeling safe in your home is a basic right that we all deserve, but sometimes, this feeling of safety can begin to feel a little shaky, both in and out of the house. “For people over 60, factors linked to safety can include the obvious, such as burglaries and thefts from persons. But factors such as flu mortality rates and ambulance response times also affect an area’s safety. “According to our findings, Staffordshire is the safest county out of England and Wales. Overall, it’s the most consistently low, on average, when taking into account burglaries, theft, ambulance waiting times and flu mortality.” SunLife spokesperson

More details on the findings are available online.