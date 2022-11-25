Indoor caving and improved tennis facilities are among the potential leisure activities people in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on.

Lichfield District Council is asking residents as part of work taking place on a new long-term strategy.

People will be able to rank a range of potential activities in terms of preference.

They also include soft play and climbing walls.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and parks, said:

“The council is committed to developing a range of new leisure facilities and activities to complement our existing leisure centres, gyms, sports pitches and clubs and create a more ‘active’ Lichfield. “Please help us to prioritise which new leisure facilities and activities we should develop by completing our survey.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

The survey is available online and runs until Sunday (27th November).