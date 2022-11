A community theatre group is on the lookout for a choreographer for a new show they are bringing to the Lichfield Garrick.

The Brownhills Musical Theatre Company will be bringing West Side Story to the stage in September 2023.

But the organisation’s normal choreographer has decided to audition for a role in the show this time around so the are on the lookout for a replacement.

Applications to take on the role can be submitted to brownhillsmtc@gmail.com until 10th December.