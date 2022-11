A tough trip to Halesowen Town is up next for Chasetown.

The Scholars will face hosts who are currently sitting second in the table, 17 points ahead of Mark Swann’s 12th placed side.

But Chasetown will go into the game full of confidence after a midweek win over Hinckley Leicester Road.

Kick-off at The Grove in Halesowen is at 3pm tomorrow (26th November).