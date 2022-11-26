The introduction of local initiatives is helping to tackle violence against women and girls across Staffordshire, a new partnership has said.

Organisations including Lichfield District Council, the NHS and Staffordshire County Council have teamed up to form the Violence Reduction Alliance.

The group of partners is working across the county to take steps such as developing educational materials and encouraging businesses to sign up to a Safer Places Charter.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Downing, who is co-ordinating Staffordshire Police’s response to violence against women and girls, said:

“Our approach to tackling violence against women and girls is very much entwined with our partners – it is not a problem any single agency can solve in isolation but the progress we’ve made collectively is really encouraging. “We are really striving to ensure women and girls feel safe and are confident in reporting to the police. “We must continue to listen to feedback and concerns in order to keep building on the success of the early local initiatives.” Det Supt Victoria Downing, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said: