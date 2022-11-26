Former armed forces personnel and their families are being asked for their experiences of using and accessing public services across Staffordshire.

An online survey is hoping to gain feedback on essential services like healthcare, education, social care, employment or retraining.

According to the 2021 Census, 30,758 Staffordshire residents reported previously serving in the UK armed forces – 4.2% of the county’s population, and above the average for both England and the West Midlands.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s important that we recognise the valuable skills former service personnel and their families, can bring to Staffordshire. It’s also vital that they have good access to public services when they need them. “The survey is the first of its kind in the UK and will help organisations better understand more about the experiences, needs and wellbeing of the veteran community. “We’re keen to hear the views from a wide range of people to help inform and guide future action and I would encourage people to complete the survey.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

The survey is available at online and is being carried out by the Office for Veterans’ Affairs and the Office for National Statistics.