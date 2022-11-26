A Lichfield singing group are returning for the second Christmas concert in the city.

Inspire Choir will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 9th December alongside special guests the Lichfield Acoustic Project.

Led by conductor and vocal coach Ruairi Edwards, the choir will deliver a mix of uplifting music and season classics.

The Hub’s executive director Louise Fleming said:

“It is so exciting to have our very own choir at The Hub which is going from strength to strength this year. “It is a joy to perform in this amazing venue and I know Ruairi and the choir are looking forward to delighting audiences with their second Hub Christmas Concert.” Louise Fleming, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 adults and £10 under 18s and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.