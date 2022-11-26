Lichfield City travel to Worcester City as they return to league action this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men go into the game on the back of a 4-0 win over AFC Wulfrunians in the JW Hunt Cup.

A win could see sixth placed Lichfield climb as high as third in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Their 17th placed hosts will be looking secure a victory to help move themselves away from the wrong end of the table and close the nine point gap on the teams above them.

Kick off at Claines Lane today (26th November) is 3pm. Admission is £8 adults and £3 concessions.