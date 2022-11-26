Lichfield City’s trip to Worcester City has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Ivor Green’s men had been due to make the trip today (26th November), but the game was postponed following a pitch inspection.

A Worcester City spokesperson said:

“Following inspection by a local referee and dialogue with the Midland Football League, an official inspection was carried out and the game is off.

“Both clubs will discuss a new date for the fixture over the next few days.”

Worcester City spokesperson