A supermarket is launching an initiative to support local food banks.
Aldi, which operates stores in Lichfield and Burntwood, has created the Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund which will see the company donate £250,000.
New signage will also be put up on shelves to highlight some of the items most needed, such as baked beans, teabags and toiletries.
Shoppers can then drop them off at collection points in stores.
Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said:
“We know that Christmas is already a particularly challenging time for many, but this year is understandably going to be even tougher for a lot of households.
“That’s why we’re more committed than ever to doing what we can to give back.
“We want to make food accessible for all and hope both our additional funding and donation drive will help to make a real difference in Staffordshire.”Liz Fox, Aldi