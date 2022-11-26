A supermarket is launching an initiative to support local food banks.

Aldi, which operates stores in Lichfield and Burntwood, has created the Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund which will see the company donate £250,000.

New signage will also be put up on shelves to highlight some of the items most needed, such as baked beans, teabags and toiletries.

Shoppers can then drop them off at collection points in stores.

Liz Fox, corporate responsibility director at Aldi UK, said: