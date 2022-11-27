An angler has been fined after being caught with an unlicensed rod in Lichfield.
Lee Whitehead, of French Avenue in Mile Oak, pleaded guilty to illegal fishing and refusing to give his name and address to an Environment Agency officer when he was caught on 19th June at Stubby Leas Carp Fishery.
The 32-year-old was fined £220 for each offence and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victims’ surcharge of £176 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on 21st November.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:
“We’re pleased how seriously the courts take these offences.
“Lee Whitehead has been rightly punished for his offences. He did not have a valid licence, but he was also unhelpful when questioned by our officers.
“All of the money raised from rod licence sales is used to protect and improve fish stocks and fisheries for the benefit of anglers.
“For those caught cheating the system, we will always prosecute.”Environment Agency spokesperson