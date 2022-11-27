An angler has been fined after being caught with an unlicensed rod in Lichfield.

Lee Whitehead, of French Avenue in Mile Oak, pleaded guilty to illegal fishing and refusing to give his name and address to an Environment Agency officer when he was caught on 19th June at Stubby Leas Carp Fishery.

The 32-year-old was fined £220 for each offence and ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victims’ surcharge of £176 when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on 21st November.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: