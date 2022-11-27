A councillor says road safety figures demonstrate why action is needed at a Lichfield junction where a motorcyclist died.
It comes after the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership revealed that 220 people were killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads in the past year.
Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said he was saddened to see the figure – and insisted it demonstrated why change was needed at the junction where Luke Cotton died in a crash in 2021.
“The casualty statistics are awful and chilling.
“And here in Lichfield Luke tragically lost his life in a road traffic accident at the dangerous junction of Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane.
“Earlier in the year the campaign to make this lethal junction permanently safe achieved a great success when Staffordshire County Council announced they had allocated £250,000 of funding for the installation of traffic lights.
“That work is to be done by end March 2023, but no date has been given yet.”Cllr Paul Ray