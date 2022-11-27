A councillor says road safety figures demonstrate why action is needed at a Lichfield junction where a motorcyclist died.

It comes after the Staffordshire Safer Roads Partnership revealed that 220 people were killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads in the past year.

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward, said he was saddened to see the figure – and insisted it demonstrated why change was needed at the junction where Luke Cotton died in a crash in 2021.