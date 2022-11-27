Families are being invited to enjoy a new augmented reality trail in Lichfield city centre over the festive season.

Hunt For The Lost Toys uses technology via smartphones to allow participants guided by a group of superheroes as they search for missing Christmas presents.

As the trail progresses, characters will come to life on the screen.

The activity, which runs from 27th November until the New Year, is located at ten stops across the city centre.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader, said: “This story trail is a great feature of Lichfield’s Christmas offering and encourages the whole family to get out of the house and walk in the city centre. “We hope it gives the children something to make shopping fun and that they enjoy the hunt for the lost toys.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The trail works on any smart device and takes around 45 minutes to complete.

More details are available online.