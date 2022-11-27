Lichfield City Ladies will be in FA Cup action as they entertain West Bromwich Albion.
The Trade Tyre Community Stadium will host the second round clash today (27th November).
Kick-off is at 1pm. Admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.
