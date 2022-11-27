A Lichfield cutlery business is giving people the chance to give their Christmas table a makeover with a festive sale.

The Arthur Price Factory Shop will offer up to 70% off from 3rd December.

Sale items include the Sahara 32-piece box set down from £199 to £59 and the large 76-piece eight person Willow box set reduced from £430 to £129.

There are also cutlery sets for children priced at £6.75.

Simon Price, CEO of Arthur Price said:

“We all know the cost of living crisis is going to make Christmas difficult this year for many. “It’s that one time of the year when we don’t want to worry about things. Hopefully, our sale this year offers something for everyone, and we can still eat, drink and be merry this Christmas.” Simon Price

For more information on the sale call the shop on 01543 267324 or email factory.shop@arthurprice.com.