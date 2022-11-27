A Christmas event in Lichfield will showcase local producers.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Makers Market from 10am to 3pm on 10th December.

Items such as artwork, ceramics, jewellery, decorations and cards from local artists and crafters will be on offer.

Julia Baden, from The Hub’s Little Shop, said:

“Our Hub Little Shop is the perfect place to find those special Christmas gifts. “All our makers and artists have a range of items that are made and created with love and care and offer something a little bit different. “Shopping with us supports local businesses as well as community activities at The Hub.” Julia Baden, The Hub at St Mary’s

There will also be Light Night Shopper Evenings at the Market Square venue from 5pm to 8.30pm on 15th and 22nd December. There cafe-bar at the venue will be open to serve mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate.

For more information visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.