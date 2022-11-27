A mother whose daughter was cared for at St Giles Hospice has urged people to help the charity continue to create special memories for those living with terminal illnesses this Christmas.

Mandy Shaw was cared for by the Whittington-based hospice over the festive period in 2021.

Her mother Sheila said that while a first Christmas without her daughter will be difficult this year, she is comforted by the memories created in 2021.

“All of us are so grateful that Mandy spent her final Christmas at St Giles Hospice. “I don’t know what we would’ve done without them – St Giles gave Mandy her life back and she enjoyed such a special Christmas during the short time she was there.” Sheila Shaw

Mandy spent her final weeks at St Giles Hospice after being diagnosed with a rare cancer called T-cell lymphoma, which attacks the skin.

Her condition went undiagnosed for a couple of years but arrived at the hospice towards the end of last year.

“The whole ambience of Christmas at St Giles was truly wonderful. There were lots of fairy lights and Christmas trees, and Mandy watched for hours as the lights twinkled up to her bedroom ceiling. “We were all overjoyed to see Mandy looking so well – her skin was radiant, she was content and she was no longer suffering. There was my beautiful daughter back again. “The staff did everything they could to make the festivities special for us all – from singing carols, to sharing mince pies. “It really was a standout Christmas, giving us memories to treasure and hold in our hearts forever.” Sheila Shaw

“We would’ve been lost without St Giles”

Sheila said she hoped people would dig deep to help bring a smile to the faces of other families over the festive period this year.

“We would’ve been lost without St Giles, which is why I’d encourage people to make a donation this Christmas – no matter how big or small. “While we’re all mourning Mandy’s loss, the fact that she was feeling so positive in her final days is a real comfort to us all. “My family and I are at peace, and while Mandy was at St Giles she also had peace, along with such love and care. “Mandy was just 51 when she died and she had the perfect last Christmas at St Giles, which is all thanks to the generosity of kind local people.” Sheila Shaw

People can find out more about supporting St Giles Hospice online.