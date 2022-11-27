A feisty encounter saw Chasetown beaten by a single goal at Halesowen Town.

The two sides had battled it out in the play offs last season. While the league positions at kick off may have been significantly different this time around, the crowd of more than 1,000 were treated to an even contest.

The first 45 minutes arguably saw Chasetown shade it, albeit with goalscoring chances at either end at a premium.

Liam Kirton, back in the starting line up, flashed two efforts wide which on another day might have nestled beyond home keeper Daniel Platt.

At the other end, Curtis Pond then made a good save from a header just before the interval.

The onus was on the title-chasing Yeltz to take the game to Chasetown and they were certainly livelier after the break.

Pond was called into action to make two routine saves and one stunning one to divert a goalbound effort onto the crossbar.

Platt denied Mitch Botfield, before the deadlock was broken with a little bit of good fortune for the hosts. A free-kick from outside the box from Richard Gregory took a deflection and nestled beyond Pond.

The Scholars never gave up but were unable to fashion the one clearcut chance that would have earned them a point on their travels.